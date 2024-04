#BREAKING #NorthMacedonia Two candidates advance to the second round of the presidential elections in North Macedonia:



– Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova (VMRO-DPMNE) received 38.71% of votes

– Stevo Pendarovski (SDSM) received 19.02% of votes



A runoff between the two leading… pic.twitter.com/coCELcvv8C