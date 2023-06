With @kmitsotakis in Brussels, fresh from his re-election as Prime Minister of Greece.



Ahead of #EUCO, we discussed the need to stay the course in our support to Ukraine and to find a way forward for migration. We must deliver.



Ανυπομονώ να ενισχύσουμε τη συνεργασία μας 🇪🇺🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/FC4jr7i9dy