🏠💰Between 2010 and Q3 2023, EU house prices increased most in:

🇪🇪Estonia (+210%)

🇭🇺Hungary (+185%)



Highest decreases:

🇬🇷Greece (-14%)

🇮🇹 Italy (-8%)



For rents, highest rises:

🇪🇪Estonia (+218%)

🇱🇹Lithuania (+170%)



Only decrease in 🇬🇷Greece (-20%)



