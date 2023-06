I held a meeting of the Staff today. The key reports were from the commanders of the operational directions that are the most important and hottest – Khortytsia and Tavria.The battles are fierce, but we are moving forward, and this is very important. The enemy's losses are exactly what we need. Although the weather is unfavorable these days – the rains make our task more difficult – the strength of our warriors still yields results, and I thank everyone who is in combat now, everyone who supports our combat brigades in the relevant areas.Generals Syrskyi and Tarnavskyi reported today on the successes we have already achieved, on the points of the front where we need reinforcement, and on the actions that can break more Russian positions.Thank you to our guys for every Ukrainian flag that is now returning to its rightful place in the villages of the newly de-occupied territory! Thank you also for the significant replenishment of our exchange fund!There was a report from the Commander-in-Chief on the general situation, and from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine on stabilization measures in the de-occupied territory. We are working very actively to supply the necessary weapons and ammunition. There was also an intelligence report on the enemy's options. We are maintaining and strengthening our operational dominance. I am particularly grateful for Bakhmut as we are increasing our control in this area.Glory to all who are fighting for Ukraine!We believe in victory. It will come!Glory to Ukraine!