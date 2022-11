There is a conclusion of the IAEA today – it is quite obvious. The organization's mission visited all the objects that Russian representatives mentioned when they told their fantasies about the so-called dirty bomb. We have invited the IAEA to check, we have given them full freedom of action at the relevant facilities, and we have clear and irrefutable evidence that no one in Ukraine has created or is creating any "dirty bombs". And the only thing that is dirty in our region now is the heads of those in Moscow who, unfortunately, seized control of the Russian state and are terrorizing Ukraine and the whole world.Glory to all who defend our state! Glory to all who fight and work, bringing our victory closer!As for the front, the guys are moving forward. As for the grain, the ships are on their way. As for the occupiers, they are also on their way… following the warships!Glory to Ukraine!