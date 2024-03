My #nospend challenge February recap 🫶🏽 here’s a look at how much I spent on non essentials 💘 #nospendchallenge #nospendfebruary #nospendmarch #budgetingtiktok #howmuchispendinaday #dailyvlog #dayinmylife #personalfinance #loudbudgeting #lifeinyour20s #minimalistlifestyle