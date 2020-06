Μήνυμα εναντίον του ρατσισμού από τον Βαγγέλη Μαρινάκη

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @olympiacosfc ・・・ We all stand together against RACISM and INJUSTICE. Together we can raise AWARENESS inside and outside the FOOTBALL pitch, take real ACTION and make this WORLD a better place for all of us 🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿 #SayNoToRacism #Olympiacos #Justice #Equality #Action #Football #ICantBreath