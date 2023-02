🚨#BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a massive 5 acres warehouse fire with potential hazardous fumes ⁰⁰📌 #Kissimmee l #Florida ⁰

Currently over a 80+ firefighters are battling a Massive 5 acre fire that has broken out a warehouse storing plastic plant pots, fertilizers, and… https://t.co/5czF12Ocvi pic.twitter.com/tIZ3G4UPCX