The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence and our law enforcement agencies will not leave today's Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered. This regular manifestation of Russian terror, just as the attacks on Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, once again proves that it is necessary to increase military aid to Ukraine. The more powerful our weapons are and the greater the range of their use is, the sooner this cruel war will end.The more losses the occupiers suffer, the sooner we will be able to liberate our land and guarantee Ukraine's security. If almost 43,000 dead Russian soldiers do not convince the Russian leadership that they need to find a way out of the war, then more fighting is needed, more results are needed to convince.