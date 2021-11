DIVING INTO JAILOn Friday evening just prior to midnight, North District deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen van traveling on Bayshore Road. The suspect, later identified as Bryan Gray (DOB 07/28/1987), sped off westbound toward U.S. 41. Aviation pilots arrived on scene and observed him from the air, capturing this FLIR footage from Chopper One.At the top of the Edison Bridge, the van abruptly swerved and crashed into a retaining barrier. Gray got out of the van, jumped over the safety barrier, and dove into the Caloosahatchee River. A perimeter was established, and FMPD’s Marine Unit was deployed. Gray was pulled from the water and detained by deputies before being transported to a local hospital to receive treatment. While he may not have earned a gold medal for his high dive, Gray did find himself in hot water when he earned pending charges of Grand Theft Auto and Fleeing and Eluding.