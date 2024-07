On July 5, 1930, George Stathakis attempted to go over Niagara Falls in an oak and steel barrel weighing one ton. He was not alone. His pet turtle "Sonny" accompanied him on the journey. His barrel did not immediately emerge, but the next morning riverman William "Red" Hill Sr. recovered his barrel and pulled it ashore. Stathakis was dead, but his turtle survived. Many suspected his barrel was too heavy and could not easily be pushed out into the river. Inside the barrel there was room for ten tanks of air, but Stathakis insisted one was enough. William "Red" Hill Sr. displayed the recovered barrel and charged tourists 10 cents to view it. He was essentially just recouping the fees for his recovery services.Stathakis was a mystic, and prior to his death wrote “O divine Niagara, be prepared on July the 5th to receive a faithful worshiper of your beauty and of the mystery that covers you, and if you will to keep me with you eternally as your prisoner, I accept the sacrifice in the hope that your divine nymphs will spray my grave with flowers from the gardens of your palaces.”🐢 🛢️#DaredevilDecember#DiscoverNiagara