Kill Bill is 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 with 🇬🇷 @HellenicBF!



"I never thought or imagined that I would be here again six years later. I have rested and I am strong." 🗣️ @V_Spanoulis#FIBAOQT | #Tokyo2020https://t.co/emhPYdcPPJ