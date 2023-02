ZORYA PLAYER SUFFERS HEART ATTACK 🫀



TaToTake reports that Zorya full back Oleh Danchenko collapsed at the UPL club’s 🇹🇷 training camp yday



His heart stopped beating 3 times before he was resuscitated by a defibrillator



He’s now in hospital & awaiting diagnosis or operation pic.twitter.com/YIlzutv7Z3