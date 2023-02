I signed with the #Uruguay counterpart, Francisco B. Bonasso today 2 Memoranda of cooperation between @GreeceMFA 🇬🇷 & @MRREE_Uruguay 🇺🇾:

🔹 #MoU on Cooperation in the field of #diplomatic training

🔹 #MoU regarding the establishment of a Political Consultation Mechanism. pic.twitter.com/6WykB8epNw