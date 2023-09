To support #OrganDonationWeek we've released a poignant film in which a donor’s family meet the man who received their son’s heart. Kitt Blake, 30, helped four people when he died in 2020. Tim Head, 64, received Kitt’s heart. Watch the film: https://t.co/2sN6GyNA9T @EasternODT pic.twitter.com/XOnbeg1iOt