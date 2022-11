I held another meeting of the Staff today. The main issues are the Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia region, Kherson region, Crimea, frontline territories and our state border. We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure – an even more powerful countermeasure than now.Energy and communication. We record the results of what has already been done to protect our systems. We are preparing new solutions. Energy workers and utility workers, all our services are doing everything to stabilize the system and give people more energy for longer. And I want to emphasize once again: it is very important that people understand when and for what period of time they will be left without electricity.This is the responsibility of both the energy companies themselves and local authorities. People have a right to know. And to the extent that it is possible now, the predictability of life should be ensured. People see that in neighboring houses or on nearby streets, for some reason, the rules regarding light are different. And there should be justice and clarity.Glory to everyone who defends Ukraine! Gratitude to everyone who helps our state!Glory to Ukraine!