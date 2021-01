Σεισμός στην Ινδονησία: Ανεβαίνει ο αριθμός των νεκρών – Αγωνιώδεις προσπάθειες για επιζώντες στα συντρίμμια

2021 is not Easy🥺💔

Massive Earthquake magnitude of 6.2 Hits Indonesia. several hospital buildings, hotels were badly damaged. when most of the residents were sleeping. some of the victims are still trapped behind the rubble of the building.

May Allah keep safe everyone pic.twitter.com/SswW9a6Fc8

