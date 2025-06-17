Ρωσικές δυνάμεις εξαπέλυσαν κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας μεταξύ Δευτέρας και Τρίτης επίθεση με μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη κατά του Κιέβου, προκαλώντας τον τραυματισμό τουλάχιστον έντεκα ανθρώπων, σύμφωνα με τον δήμαρχο της ουκρανικής πρωτεύουσας Βιτάλι Κλίτσκο.

Όπως ανέφερε σε ανάρτησή του στο Telegram, όλα τα θύματα εντοπίζονται στη συνοικία Σολομιάνσκι. Έξι άτομα μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο με ασθενοφόρα, ενώ οι υπόλοιποι πέντε έλαβαν επί τόπου ιατρική βοήθεια.