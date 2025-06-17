Ρωσικές δυνάμεις εξαπέλυσαν κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας μεταξύ Δευτέρας και Τρίτης επίθεση με μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη κατά του Κιέβου, προκαλώντας τον τραυματισμό τουλάχιστον έντεκα ανθρώπων, σύμφωνα με τον δήμαρχο της ουκρανικής πρωτεύουσας Βιτάλι Κλίτσκο.

Kyiv. Fires at 12 locations in six districts of Kyiv, 18 injured, – Tkachenko As of now, the consequences of the enemy attack have been recorded in Solomyansky,…

Όπως ανέφερε σε ανάρτησή του στο Telegram, όλα τα θύματα εντοπίζονται στη συνοικία Σολομιάνσκι. Έξι άτομα μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο με ασθενοφόρα, ενώ οι υπόλοιποι πέντε έλαβαν επί τόπου ιατρική βοήθεια.

🇷🇺🇺🇦

Massive raid on Kyiv



▪️In the capital of Ukraine, there is a hit on the dormitory of the National Aviation University and other buildings.

▪️In some areas of Kyiv there are power outages.

▪️Also Ukraine is being attacked by missiles of the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces pic.twitter.com/nyEwzErIVJ