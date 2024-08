Flood Cuts Off Kano-Maiduguri Highway



A heavy downpour has severely damaged the highway connecting Kano to Maiduguri,particularly between the Malori and Guskuri villages in the Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State#breakingnews #Xenophobia#jeremiah #Tulumbu #dabello pic.twitter.com/uTB6xjfU1G