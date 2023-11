With his 5th rebound tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 7,000th career rebound, and became the youngest player in NBA history to record 16K+ points, 7K+ rebounds, and 3K+ assists in a career:



Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28 years-347 days

Kevin Garnett, 29 years-199 days