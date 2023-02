Today, I held a meeting of the Staff, for the first time in a dual format.First, the traditional full composition of the Staff. We reviewed the situation at the front, Russia's attempts to increase pressure in Donbas. The issue of supplying the army. Training of personnel and other issues of constant attention of the Staff.And then, in the afternoon, an additional meeting of the members of the Staff in a narrow format. For a particularly important conversation.We will not leave any aggressive action of the invader without our response. The enemy is at a specific stage when Russia's strategic defeat is already clear. But tactically, they still have the resources to attempt offensive actions. We have to continue what we are doing: strengthen our resilience, be absolutely united in our aspiration to provide our army and all defenders with the necessary weapons and equipment – we in Ukraine need to speak with one voice to the world on defense supplies. We also need to tangibly increase global pressure on Russia every month.We also continue our fight against the internal enemy. I am grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Prosecutor General's Office and all those who are involved in the cleansing of our country. New steps will follow.I thank each and every one of our warriors! All soldiers and sailors, sergeants and foremen, officers and generals! To everyone who is resilient!I thank everyone who helps Ukraine!🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦