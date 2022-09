The 6.5 mag Chinese #earthquake that has just occurred on Monday, Sep 5, 2022 at 12:52 pm local is very close to the location of the much larger quake that occurred May 12, 2008. It was an 8.0 mag & destructive.



Major magnitude 6.5 earthquake – Near #Chengdu, Sichuan, #China pic.twitter.com/SQV9NwpvWu