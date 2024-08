The IDF confirms carrying out an airstrike in southern Lebanon's Marjaayoun earlier this evening, killing two Hezbollah operatives.



The strike was carried out by a drone.



Separately, fighter jets struck a building used by Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab, the IDF adds.



Meanwhile, a…