Israel killed four innocent civilians in an attack on the house of the Al-Rai family in Deir al-Balah.



1. Rital Mohammad Al-Rai, 5 years

2. Mai Mohammad Al-Rai, 8 years

3. Laila Mohammad Al-Rai, 9 years

4. Mohammad Ali Al-Rai, 40 years pic.twitter.com/ctfapMnRfp