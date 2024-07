pic.twitter.com/kY4PzM7BdX #Aproximidad #BREAKING #SYRIA #ISRAEL #IAF



🔴 SYRIA :📹 ISRAELI AIR FORCE STRUCK SOME TARGETS ON THE PORT OF LATAKIA, NORTH OF BANIYAS CITY !



Allegedly the strike happened just after 2 Iranian ships' arrival at the port.

Details not yet available.#Ul…