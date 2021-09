Zlatan Ibrahimovic [France Football}:



"If I miss the Ballon d'Or? No, it's Ballon d'Or who misses me."



"If I consider myself inferior to Messi & Ronaldo? If you're talking about intrinsic qualities, I've nothing less than them."



"Deep down, I think I'm the best in the world."