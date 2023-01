#repost@salvage_and_wreck

The Turkish-owned Vanuatu-flagged ship #TUZLA waiting in the #Kherson Port of #Ukraine, was hit by a missile January 24, 2023, said Turkish news outlet VERYANSIN TV.nShip’s bridge burned out, and has been anchored at Kherson since February 24 2022, pic.twitter.com/X8C3vDJf9S