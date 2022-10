I held several meetings with the military – regarding the current situation on the frontline, our active actions.Today the enemy reports about the alleged completion of their mobilization… About the alleged needlessness of new waves of sending Russian citizens to the front. We feel completely different on the frontline.Although Russia is trying to increase the pressure on our positions by using mobilized people, they are so poorly prepared and equipped, so ruthlessly used by the command that it allows us to suggest that Russia may soon need a new wave of sending people to war.We are preparing for this – we are preparing for the fact that the current Russian leadership will look for any new opportunities to continue the war. In particular thanks to its accomplices in Iran.That is why we are working with our partners every day to strengthen our air defense, our other defense capabilities. Glory to all who help us fight for freedom! We will definitely return the Ukrainian flag to all parts of Ukraine!