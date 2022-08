These days, in our information space and in social networks, there are a lot of reports about conflict situations and threats that exist in other geographies. First – the Balkans, then – Taiwan, now it may be the Caucasus… All these situations seem different, although they are united by one factor, namely: the global security architecture did not work. If it worked, there wouldn't be all these conflicts.And this is actually what Ukraine has been drawing attention to not only for 161 days since the start of the full-scale war, but for years. Since Russia has completely ignored international law, the interests of humanity as such.