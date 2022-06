As of this evening, the total number of Russian missiles that have hit our cities is already 2,811. We have all the evidence of what the Russian troops are doing against our people.One such piece of evidence is in the video. So that no one dares to deceive about the missile strike at the shopping mall in Kremenchuk. The Russian missile hit this very object, purposefully. They wanted to kill as many people as possible in a peaceful city, in a regular shopping mall.For this act of state terrorism, as for all others, Russia will be responsible. On the battlefield in Ukraine, by the strengthening of sanctions and, of course, in the tribunal.