Ο υπουργός Υγείας του Ισραήλ που δήλωσε ότι ο κορονοϊός είναι θεϊκή τιμωρία για τους ομοφυλόφιλους... κόλλησε κι αυτός

Israel’s Health Minister Yaakov Lizman, head of Agudat Yisrael party,

who weeks ago declared that coronavirus is a "divine punishment for homosexuality", has been infected. His wife too. This forces PM Netanyahu to have to isolate himself for another 15 days pic.twitter.com/JpEAX8iMwb

— Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) April 4, 2020