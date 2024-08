A barrage of some 25 rockets was launched by Hezbollah at the Upper Galilee in northern Israel a short while ago.



Sirens had sounded in the Mount Meron area, including the towns of Hurfeish, Elkosh, Fassuta, and Beit Jann.



The IDF says that the rockets struck open areas,…