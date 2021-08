🏆 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐒 🏆



We've done it 🙌 Xeka's wonder strike in the 1️⃣st half is enough to help us to the #TDC2021 😁#LOSCPSG 1-0 pic.twitter.com/pzHTqGyBpw