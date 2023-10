Sporting CP now has:



• Their 2023/24 third kit dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo with a “CR7” logo on it 👕



• Their youth academy named to “Academia Cristiano Ronaldo” 🏆



• Their stadium gate N°7 named after Cristiano Ronaldo 🏟



They set the standard for honoring an icon.

A… pic.twitter.com/iFD6OOXTNt