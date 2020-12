«Κανόνι» από μεγάλο κολοσσό ένδυσης – Στον «αέρα» 13.000 θέσεις εργασίας

The fall of Sir Philip Green who now is left to live out his retirement as a tax exile in Monaco on his £100m superyacht. pic.twitter.com/Fjho0JWtLT

— ℜ𝔦𝔠𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔡 𝔬𝔣 𝔜𝔬𝔯𝔢 (@richard_of_yore) December 1, 2020