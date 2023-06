The Staff. First of all, the frontline, specific issues of the offensive. There were reports from senior commanders and commanders directly from the battlefields. There was also a report by the Commander-in-Chief, the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate.Separately and in detail, we considered the preparation and provision of equipment for the new brigades of the National Guard and our border guards – those who are waiting for their time to engage in combat operations.In some areas our warriors are moving forward, in some areas they are defending their positions and resisting the occupiers' assaults and intensified attacks. We have no lost positions. Only liberated ones. They have only losses. In general, it is a situation of pressure, our pressure, which allows us to pave the way for our flag. Blue and yellow colors will be all over our south and all over our east. And the evil state has no such fortifications or reserves that will stop Ukraine. Because we are on our own land, and this gives us the greatest strength.I thank all of our warriors – every soldier, every sergeant, every officer and every general who are involved in our active offensive and defensive actions now. I thank you for each liberated and each defended position!Glory to Ukraine! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦