A very important decision was adopted today in the Netherlands. There is the first sentence for the murderers who destroyed the Malaysian Boeing in the sky over Donbas in 2014. Russia lied a lot about this catastrophe, but nevertheless the key facts were established.Now the perpetrators have been convicted and the basis is provided to convict the culprits of a higher level, too. Those who bear full personal responsibility for the crime of aggression against Ukraine – the original crime that gave rise to all the others committed by the Russists since 2014. This is something without which it is impossible to protect the world from the repetition of such wars as Russian aggression against our state. When all the murderers and torturers are convicted, when Russia compensates for all the damage caused by Russian aggression, it will be a very solid foundation for a lasting peace.We have all the possibilities to ensure this. Every Russian war crime, every terrorist attack of theirs will receive its legal response. Today's decision in The Hague proves it.Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by Russian aggression. Glory to all who gain victory for Ukraine!