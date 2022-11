Today the Kremlin is saying that they demanded security guarantees from Ukraine. We should think for a moment about their statements. Two hundred fifty two days ago Russia demanded security guarantees from the United States of America. After eight months of Russia's so-called "special operation," the Kremlin is demanding security guarantees from Ukraine.These are really striking changes. This shows both the failure of Russian aggression and how strong you and I are when we remain united. Millions of Ukrainian men and women who fight and work for our freedom. And millions of people around the world who help us resist Russian terror. Together we will ensure the defeat of the terrorist state and its punishment for terror. And we guarantee that all of Ukraine is and will be free.Eternal glory to all our heroes! Eternal memory to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine!Glory to Ukraine!