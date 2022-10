Today, the battle for a normal life for our people continued. Some of the Russian drones and missiles were shot down.Thanks again to our anti-aircraft fighters, the Air Forces. In particular, I thank the 138th Dnipro anti-aircraft missile brigade for shooting down four "Kalibrs". And the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade for shooting down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft. Thanks also to all partners who help us with anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense.We should remember that the very fact of Russia's appeal for help to Iran is the Kremlin's recognition of its military and political bankruptcy. For decades, they’ve been spending billions of dollars on their military-industrial complex, and in the end they went to bow to Tehran to get rather simple drones and missiles. It won't help them strategically anyway. But now, at the tactical level, the terrorists may still have certain hopes, calculations. All this will fall apart, just as their previous calculations.237 days of this war prove that we are able to find an answer to any threats. Ukraine will defend itself. Thank you to everyone who fights and works for our victory!