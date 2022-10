The morning of a new Russian terrorist attack. Hours of clearing debris and eliminating the consequences of strikes. The evening of battles for Ukraine and news for Ukraine.The next stage of the release of our people from Russian captivity took place – we managed to return 108 Ukrainian women. Officers, sergeants, privates. Army, Navy, territorial defense, National Guard, border guards. 96 are servicemen, 37 of them are evacuees from Azovstal. 12 – civilians.Among those released today are those who were captured long before the full-scale war. We do not forget about any of our people – we have to return them all. And we will return them all.I am grateful to all involved for this success, and I also thank all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of enemies. The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to free our heroes. We will do everything for the victory of Ukraine.Eternal glory to all our warriors! Eternal glory to our strong people!