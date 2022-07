Three cruise missiles hit Serhiivka. Missiles also hit Zatoka. 12 missiles hit Mykolaiv at once – various objects in the city. It's only one night and morning… My condolences to all relatives, loved ones of all whose lives were taken by such strikes.I am especially grateful to the United States of America and personally to Biden for the new support package for Ukraine announced today, which includes very powerful NASAMS systems. An anti-aircraft missile complex that will significantly strengthen our air defense. We have worked hard for this supply.