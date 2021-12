The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 9:30 pm, an unknown male entered a convenience store, located at the 8600 block of Memorial, in Houston, Texas. The male walked up to the counter, pulled out a handgun and without saying anything, shot the clerk in the face and his right hand. The suspect then jumped over the counter and punched the clerk several times. The suspect then attempted to remove the money from the cash register, but was unable to open it. The suspect then fled the location in a two-door newer model black Mercedes Benz. Houston PD #1634965-21The store clerk was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.Suspect description: Black male, 25 to 35 years old, heavy build, 5’7 to 6’1, 230 to 280 pounds, black jacket and tan pants. Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.