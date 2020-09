Έφτιαξε ομάδα κρούσης για να υπερασπίζεται τους αρνητές του κορονοϊού από την… αστυνομία

So Every Saturday I’ll be leading a small but highly trained group of people with the sole purpose to protect the people from the Riot Police. This will mainly include surveillance of police movements with video from body cams and the small fleet of drones at our disposal. If police feel they need a display of force then myself or one of my associates will be there to take the heavy handed treatment. I emphasise we are not a force that attack in any way, our sole purpose is to protect protesters by passively putting our body’s in front of theirs and to protect the constitutional rights of All Victorians. We are only authorised to use force if our lives become threatened in which case we can therefore defend ourselves by use of equal amount of force as being inflicted upon our person as stated in the “Rights and Public Protection Act” which came into effect at 12.00am September 10th 2020. Our goal is to offer some peace of mind to demonstrate your rights with the knowledge that someone has your back... Stay safe folks 🤟

