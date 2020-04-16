Ο πίνακας με το χαρτί υγείας που αναμένεται να γίνει ανάρπαστος

Ένας άγνωστος μέχρι σήμερα πίνακας του Αμερικανού ζωγράφου Thomas Kinkade γίνεται πιο επίκαιρος από ποτέ εν μέσω κορονοϊού.
Το έργο θυμίζει τις πρώτες ημέρες της κρίσης, στις οποίες πανικόβλητοι πολίτες, με το ξέσπασμα της πανδημίας, άδειαζαν τα ράφια των σουπερμάρκετ από χαρτί υγείας: απεικονίζει απλά και μόνο ένα ρολό χαρτί υγείας.
Το ίδρυμα Kinkade Family Foundation διαθέτει αντίγραφα του πίνακα με το 100% των εσόδων (έως τα τέλη του 2020) από τις πωλήσεις να διατίθεται στη μη κερδοσκοπική New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) για στήριξη των γκαλερί που έχουν περισσότερο πληγεί από την πανδημία. Η NADA φιλοξενεί εκθέσεις αναδυόμενων καλλιτεχνών και γκαλερί από όλη την επικράτεια των ΗΠΑ.
View this post on Instagram
KFF is proud to partner with @newartdealers to release prints based on the never-before-seen artwork by Thomas Kinkade (1958–2012) in support of NADA Members and art galleries nationally 🤍 For a limited time, 100% of the net proceeds of the sale of “Untitled (Toilet Paper),” c. 1978, will be donated to the NADA Gallery Relief Fund to support those galleries most impacted by COVID-19 🤍 Click the link in our bio for more information about the three editions and how to donate directly to the fund 🤍 #newartdealers #thomaskinkade #kinkadefamilyfoundation #covid19relief
View this post on Instagram
Support the NADA Gallery Relief Fund 🤍 through the purchase of three editions based on a never-before-seen painting by a Thomas Kinkade, produced in collaboration with @newartdealers 🤍 The fund will go towards a grant to support contemporary art galleries most impacted by COVID-19 🙌 🧻 Stock up 🧻 Link in our bio for more information ✨#newartdealers #covid19relief #thomaskinkade #thomaskinkadepuzzle #artgalleries #jigsawpuzzle