Ο πίνακας με το χαρτί υγείας που αναμένεται να γίνει ανάρπαστος

View this post on Instagram

KFF is proud to partner with @newartdealers to release prints based on the never-before-seen artwork by Thomas Kinkade (1958–2012) in support of NADA Members and art galleries nationally 🤍 For a limited time, 100% of the net proceeds of the sale of “Untitled (Toilet Paper),” c. 1978, will be donated to the NADA Gallery Relief Fund to support those galleries most impacted by COVID-19 🤍 Click the link in our bio for more information about the three editions and how to donate directly to the fund 🤍 #newartdealers #thomaskinkade #kinkadefamilyfoundation #covid19relief