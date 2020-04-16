ΗΟΤ TOPICS:
Ο πίνακας με το χαρτί υγείας που αναμένεται να γίνει ανάρπαστος

Το έργο θυμίζει τις πρώτες ημέρες της κρίσης

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
11:43
16/04/2020
Ο πίνακας με το χαρτί υγείας που αναμένεται να γίνει ανάρπαστος
loading

Ένας άγνωστος μέχρι σήμερα πίνακας του Αμερικανού ζωγράφου Thomas Kinkade γίνεται πιο επίκαιρος από ποτέ εν μέσω κορονοϊού.

Το έργο θυμίζει τις πρώτες ημέρες της κρίσης, στις οποίες πανικόβλητοι πολίτες, με το ξέσπασμα της πανδημίας, άδειαζαν τα ράφια των σουπερμάρκετ από χαρτί υγείας: απεικονίζει απλά και μόνο ένα ρολό χαρτί υγείας.

Το ίδρυμα Kinkade Family Foundation διαθέτει αντίγραφα του πίνακα με το 100% των εσόδων (έως τα τέλη του 2020) από τις πωλήσεις να διατίθεται στη μη κερδοσκοπική New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) για στήριξη των γκαλερί που έχουν περισσότερο πληγεί από την πανδημία. Η NADA φιλοξενεί εκθέσεις αναδυόμενων καλλιτεχνών και γκαλερί από όλη την επικράτεια των ΗΠΑ.

