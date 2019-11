Έκρηξη σε εργοστάσιο χημικών στο Τέξας έκανε τη νύχτα μέρα

BREAKING: Explosion rocks Jefferson County. We're getting more information on where an explosion and fire originated. County Judge Jeff Branick says his emergency management coordinator is reporting to him it is the TPC plant off Highway 366 in Port Neches. Callers tell us it broke windows and could be felt miles away at about 1 a.m.https://kfdm.com/news/local/breaking-plant-explosion-in-jefferson-county-rocks-homes-for-miles

