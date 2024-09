🚨🇮🇱🇱🇧 BREAKING: IDF IS STRIKING BEIRUT EVERY 5 MINUTES



Reports from Lebanon indicate ongoing attacks by the IDF in Beirut.



Over 10 strikes have hit the city in the last hour, with bombardment continuing at all times.



Suburbs are being evacuated while talks of Iranian… https://t.co/pznYbYq6ro pic.twitter.com/DfNtBRpJ5Y