**Henry-1 Night Cliff Rescue**This evening (3/31/24) at around 7:40 PM, Henry-1 was requested by the Southern Marin Fire District for a subject who had fallen from a cliff in the area of the Alexander Battery in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. The subject was approximately 50-60 feet down from the trail and was clinging to the gravel rock face. Henry-1 arrived and observed the subject through the helicopter’s thermal imaging camera. Henry-1 landed nearby and the helicopter was configured for a long line rescue. The Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) was flown to the victim and placed him into a rescue device. The victim and TFO were flown to the top of the cliff where the victim was delivered to fire personnel for medical evaluation.