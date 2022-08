‘Being straight and cisgender is not the only ‘norm’, because sexual and romantic attraction are seen as ‘normal’ too. Asexuals are here and queer and we should be able to be proud as everyone else.’- Latonya pennington 👏🏼 🏳️‍🌈 #pride #asexual #ace #aceawareness #lgbtqia #lgbt #fyp #foryou