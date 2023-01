🗣️ “This marvel from Minsk is now a Grand Slam champion!”



🏆 A new name on the trophy and it belongs to Aryna Sabalenka



Her first Grand Slam singles title 😍



From a set down to becoming Australian Open champion and her emotions show it ⭐️ 😭#AusOpen | @SabalenkaA pic.twitter.com/NDCY4z4qDz