7ο #CPForum #Brussels



The pre-positioning pilot project w/ European firefighters from 6 countries that begins this summer in 🇬🇷 is the manifestation of 🇪🇺 solidarity in action through 🇪🇺 Civil Protection Mechanism



Know-how exchange & 🤝enhancing our resilience #climatecrisis pic.twitter.com/ImqwxXyNnP